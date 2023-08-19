flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight6,8 g
  • Pure gold (0,214 oz) 6,6572 g
  • Diameter34 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSpur Ryal
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:59000 USD
Auction sales chart Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 260,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
86241 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
88053 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
SellerSchulman
DateMay 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 59000 USD. The coin contains 6,6572 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1032,72 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Spur Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

