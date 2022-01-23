flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". Decorated armor (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Decorated armor

Obverse Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" Decorated armor - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" Decorated armor - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight11,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,351 oz) 10,9159 g
  • Diameter36,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:35000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" Decorated armor - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". Decorated armor. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 50,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
36250 $
Price in auction currency 36250 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
67775 $
Price in auction currency 50000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor is 35000 USD. The coin contains 10,9159 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1693,86 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?

To sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

