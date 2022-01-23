Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". Decorated armor (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Decorated armor
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalGold (0,979)
- Weight11,15 g
- Pure gold (0,351 oz) 10,9159 g
- Diameter36,5 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationSovereign
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". Decorated armor. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 50,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of James I Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor is 35000 USD. The coin contains 10,9159 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1693,86 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor?
To sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "Second bust", Decorated armor we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.