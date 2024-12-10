flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight11,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,351 oz) 10,9159 g
  • Diameter36,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:48000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
95741 $
Price in auction currency 75000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 27, 2016
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
SellerHess Divo
DateNovember 17, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 8, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateDecember 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
SellerStack's
DateDecember 18, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 2, 2006
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
SellerSpink
DateMay 15, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 48000 USD. The coin contains 10,9159 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1693,86 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

To sell the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

