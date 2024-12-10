Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the gold coin of James I Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 48000 USD. The coin contains 10,9159 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1693,86 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust"? The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.