flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight13 g
  • Pure gold (0,4159 oz) 12,935 g
  • Diameter43 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationRose Ryal
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:13000 USD
Auction sales chart Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 58,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Schulman - December 18, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
11742 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction SINCONA - October 29, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 12, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - September 23, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 13000 USD. The coin contains 12,935 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2007,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins Rose RyalNumismatic auctions