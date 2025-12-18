Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the gold coin of James I Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 13000 USD. The coin contains 12,935 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2007,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"? The information on the current value of the British coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.