Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,995)
- Weight13 g
- Pure gold (0,4159 oz) 12,935 g
- Diameter43 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationRose Ryal
- Yearno date (1604-1619)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 58,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of James I Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 13000 USD. The coin contains 12,935 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2007,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
To sell the Rose Ryal no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.