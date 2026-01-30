flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1474 oz) 4,585 g
  • Diameter29 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionF
Selling price
1035 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of James I Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is 2200 USD. The coin contains 4,585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 711,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

