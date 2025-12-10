flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1474 oz) 4,585 g
  • Diameter28 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2000 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2128 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1995 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of James I Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is 2000 USD. The coin contains 4,585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 711,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

