Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight5 g
- Pure gold (0,1474 oz) 4,585 g
- Diameter28 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationDouble crown
- Yearno date (1604-1619)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of James I Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is 2000 USD. The coin contains 4,585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 711,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?
To sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.