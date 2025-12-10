flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1474 oz) 4,585 g
  • Diameter28 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2100 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 26, 2025
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1859 $
Price in auction currency 18000 SEK
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2016
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 29, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 1, 2009
SellerSpink
DateOctober 1, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2008
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 23, 2005
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is 2100 USD. The coin contains 4,585 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 711,32 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

