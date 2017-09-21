Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Hole (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Hole
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- MetalGold (0,995)
- Weight5 g
- Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationAngel
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Hole. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2003.
How much is the gold coin of James I Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole is 810 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 771,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?
The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?
To sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.