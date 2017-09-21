flag
United Kingdom
Period: 1559-1952

Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Hole (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Hole

Obverse Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Hole. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2003.

Сondition
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 22, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
SellerStack's
DateApril 24, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
2875 $
Price in auction currency 2875 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 7, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole is 810 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 771,65 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole?

To sell the Angel no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Hole we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

