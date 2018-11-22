flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". Hole (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Hole

Obverse Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter29 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" Hole - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". Hole. This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
2250 $
Price in auction currency 2250 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - August 12, 2020
SellerCNG
DateAugust 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 22, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - March 14, 2018
SellerCNG
DateMarch 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 1, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
SellerSpink
DateJuly 23, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole is 1900 USD. The coin contains 4,4775 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 694,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole?

To sell the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", Hole we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

