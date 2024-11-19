flag
Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter29 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6600 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3127 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
6846 $
Price in auction currency 5400 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
6122 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 22, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2008
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 7, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 6600 USD. The coin contains 4,4775 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 694,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Angel no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

