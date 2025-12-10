flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight1,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0369 oz) 1,1462 g
  • Diameter18 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:630 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61528 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 390 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - May 4, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - July 14, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
SellerSpink
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is 630 USD. The coin contains 1,1462 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 178,07 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

