flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight1,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0369 oz) 1,1462 g
  • Diameter18 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:460 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Bonhams - August 27, 2020
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Bonhams - August 27, 2020
SellerBonhams
DateAugust 27, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Naumann - December 3, 2017
SellerNaumann
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
SellerStack's
DateOctober 4, 2017
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
SellerStack's
DateApril 24, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 23, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 7, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is 460 USD. The coin contains 1,1462 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 178,07 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins HalfcrownNumismatic auctions