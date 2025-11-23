flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight1,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0369 oz) 1,1462 g
  • Diameter18 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:610 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction CNG - October 21, 2020
SellerCNG
DateOctober 21, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2019
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" is 610 USD. The coin contains 1,1462 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 178,07 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

