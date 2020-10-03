flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight1,125 g
  • Pure gold (0,0332 oz) 1,0316 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:5000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
4988 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Corinphila - October 3, 2020
SellerCorinphila
DateOctober 3, 2020
ConditionVG
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - May 19, 2020
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateMay 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - March 31, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction UBS - September 16, 2002
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 16, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 5000 USD. The coin contains 1,0316 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 160,22 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1603All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins HalfcrownNumismatic auctions