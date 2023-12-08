Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 693,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2317 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1823 BP at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Category
Year
Search