United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 693,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2317 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
12
