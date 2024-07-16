United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,463,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2592 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
