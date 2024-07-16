1 Shilling 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2592 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

