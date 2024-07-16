Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,463,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2592 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (19)
  • Downies (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (13)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (53)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (24)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1821 BP at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

