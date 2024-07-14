Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1821 BP. SECUNDO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: SECUNDO

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 438,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1821 with mark BP. SECUNDO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 73,644. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 104000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 26, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of Crown 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

