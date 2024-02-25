Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1824 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1824 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 466,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Spink - January 24, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction CNG - October 20, 2020
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 BP at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

