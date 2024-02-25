Halfcrown 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (14) AU (9) XF (17) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (19)

