Halfcrown 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 466,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
