Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown 1828. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern Crown 1828 Copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Crown 1828 Copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1828 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1828 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
United Kingdom Crown 1828 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1828 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - August 29, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1828 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1828 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1828 All English coins English copper coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search