United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

