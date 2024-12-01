United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
