Shilling 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)