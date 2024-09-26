flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1729 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1729 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1729 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1729 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1799 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1729 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access