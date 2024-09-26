United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1729 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1799 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
