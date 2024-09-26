United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
