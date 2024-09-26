flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1728 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1728 "Young Head" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 16, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Available by subscription

Get access