Penny 1760 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1760
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1760 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 60307 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place August 2, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
