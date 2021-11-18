United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1755 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1755
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1755 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
