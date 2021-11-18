Penny 1755 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1755 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)