flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1755 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1755 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1755 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1755 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 78 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
United Kingdom Penny 1755 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1755 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access