Penny 1753 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1753 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place September 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
