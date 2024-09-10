Penny 1753 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1753 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place September 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)