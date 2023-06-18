United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 7637 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
