Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 51054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)