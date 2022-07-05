flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 51054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

