United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 51054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Spink (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
