United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
