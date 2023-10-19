flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction GINZA - February 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

