Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

