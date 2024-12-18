flag
Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Angles plain

Obverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

