Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
