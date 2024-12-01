United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2055 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search