Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction St James's - June 5, 2024
Seller St James's
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2055 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction St James's - March 1, 2023
Seller St James's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction St James's - January 26, 2022
Seller St James's
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 27, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

