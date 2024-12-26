Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

