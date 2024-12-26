United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1752
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
934 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
