flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
934 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1752 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access