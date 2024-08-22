United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1749
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1749 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
