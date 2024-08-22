flag
Farthing 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1749 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1749 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1749 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 26, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Agora - September 29, 2020
Seller Agora
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Berk - June 13, 2019
Seller Berk
Date June 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - October 26, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Agora - June 5, 2018
Seller Agora
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

