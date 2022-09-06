Farthing 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

