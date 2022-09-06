United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1744
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
