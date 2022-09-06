flag
Farthing 1744 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1744 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1744 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1744 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 324 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction UBS - January 25, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1744 "Old Head" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Farthing 1744 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

