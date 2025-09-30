Sovereign no date (1559-1578). Grille without chains (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)
Variety: Grille without chains
Specification
- MetalGold (0,995)
- Weight15,55 g
- Pure gold (0,4974 oz) 15,4723 g
- Diameter43 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodElizabeth I
- DenominationSovereign
- Yearno date (1559-1578)
- RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1559-1578) . Grille without chains. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains is 86000 USD. The coin contains 15,4723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2400,35 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?
To sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.