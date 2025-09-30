flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sovereign no date (1559-1578). Grille without chains (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Grille without chains

Obverse Sovereign no date (1559-1578) Grille without chains - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Sovereign no date (1559-1578) Grille without chains - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight15,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,4974 oz) 15,4723 g
  • Diameter43 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:86000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign no date (1559-1578) Grille without chains - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1559-1578) . Grille without chains. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
64494 $
Price in auction currency 48000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - November 17, 2021
SellerDNW
DateNovember 17, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
187954 $
Price in auction currency 140000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NCS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - October 9, 2013
SellerCNG
DateOctober 9, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
SellerSpink
DateApril 15, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains is 86000 USD. The coin contains 15,4723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2400,35 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains?

To sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1578), Grille without chains we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

