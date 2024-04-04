flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1559-1578). Broad bust (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Broad bust

Obverse Crown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Crown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight2,83 g
  • Pure gold (0,0904 oz) 2,813 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4900 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1559-1578) Broad bust - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1559-1578) . Broad bust. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
3781 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 5, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is 4900 USD. The coin contains 2,813 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 436,25 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust?

To sell the Crown no date (1559-1578), Broad bust we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

