Crown no date (1559-1578). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border

Obverse Crown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Crown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight2,83 g
  • Pure gold (0,0904 oz) 2,813 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4400 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (31)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1559-1578) . Dot border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 12,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4311 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 21, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 12, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - March 14, 2018
SellerCNG
DateMarch 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2015
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border is 4400 USD. The coin contains 2,813 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 436,25 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

To sell the Crown no date (1559-1578), Dot border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

