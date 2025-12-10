flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0415 oz) 1,2922 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • Denomination1/4 Angel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3700 USD
Auction sales chart 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
6449 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - July 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 28, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) is 3700 USD. The coin contains 1,2922 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 200,27 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?

The information on the current value of the British coin 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?

To sell the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

