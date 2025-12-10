1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,994)
- Weight1,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0415 oz) 1,2922 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodElizabeth I
- Denomination1/4 Angel
- Yearno date (1559-1578)
- RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) is 3700 USD. The coin contains 1,2922 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 200,27 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?
The information on the current value of the British coin 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578)?
To sell the 1/4 Angel no date (1559-1578) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.