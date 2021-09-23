flag
Half pound no date (1559-1578). Small portrait (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Small portrait

Photo by: St James’s Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1774 oz) 5,5167 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7600 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound no date (1559-1578) Small portrait - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1559-1578) . Small portrait. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for GBP 7,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
10350 $
Price in auction currency 7600 GBP
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait is 7600 USD. The coin contains 5,5167 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 856,1 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait?

To sell the Half pound no date (1559-1578), Small portrait we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

