United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1559-1578). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight1,4 g
  • Pure gold (0,0447 oz) 1,3916 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5200 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (29)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) . Dot border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
6987 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
4732 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF30 ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - December 2, 2020
SellerCNG
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border is 5200 USD. The coin contains 1,3916 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 215,71 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1559-1578), Dot border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

