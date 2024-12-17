flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place December 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 31, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - June 24, 2016
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 5, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 430 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

To sell the Penny no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1631All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins PennyNumismatic auctions