Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 1000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

