Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1629
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust" is 1200 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust"?
To sell the Sixpence 1629 "Second draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.