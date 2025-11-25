flag
Sixpence 1625 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1625
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1625 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1625 "Second draped bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1625 "Second draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

