Sixpence 1625 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1625
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
