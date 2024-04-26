Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1625
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" is 860 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?
To sell the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.