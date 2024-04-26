flag
Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1625
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:860 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionFR
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 17, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 17, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" is 860 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1625 "First draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
