2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: VAuctions
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1631-1632)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 550 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.