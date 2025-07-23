flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 CHF
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 550 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1631All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 2 Pence (Halfgroat)Numismatic auctions