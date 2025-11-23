flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1648. XII between "P" and "C" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: XII between "P" and "C"

Obverse Shilling 1648 XII between "P" and "C" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1648 XII between "P" and "C" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,5 g

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1648
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintPontefract
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4400 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1648 XII between "P" and "C" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (41)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1648 . XII between "P" and "C". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3537 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2686 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2021
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 22, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 29, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C" is 4400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C"?

To sell the Shilling 1648, XII between "P" and "C" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
