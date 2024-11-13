flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,49 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Average price (PROOF):490 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 2,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
SellerDNW
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) B?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with mark B is 620 USD for regular strike and 490 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with mark B?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with the letters B?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1631-1632) with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

