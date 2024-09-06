Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1971

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
Reverse 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
Average price 1100 $
Sales
2 42
Obverse 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
Reverse 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) 25th Year of Reign
Average price 820 $
Sales
1 47
