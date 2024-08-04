Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure gold (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 800 Baht
- Year BE 2514 (1971)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 52315 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
