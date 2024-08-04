Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016

800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure gold (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 800 Baht
  • Year BE 2514 (1971)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 52315 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 4, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Eurseree (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Inasta - March 23, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date March 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - October 25, 2018
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - October 25, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 800 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 800 Baht 1971 "25th Year of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

