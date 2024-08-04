Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure gold (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 47,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 400 Baht
  • Year BE 2514 (1971)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 98305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 544 EUR
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2019
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Thailand 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 400 Baht 1971 "25th Year of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1971 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 400 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search