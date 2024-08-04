Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 400 Baht BE 2514 (1971) "25th Year of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 98305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 544 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
